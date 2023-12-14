Coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that he doesn't believe Watson (hamstring) will be able to practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report before sitting out Thursday's walkthrough, so another missed session likely would put him in danger of being inactive for a second straight game Sunday against the Buccaneers. Ultimately, Friday's practice report could reveal his fate for Week 15 action.