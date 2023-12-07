Watson, who officially didn't practice Thursday, said he isn't sure whether he'll be able to play Monday at the Giants, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Watson added that he'd like to return as soon as he can, but the right hamstring injury that he suffered this past Sunday against the Chiefs likely will require too much time to recover ahead of Week 14 action, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. If Watson ends up sitting out Monday, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed (chest), Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath will serve as the Packers' primary wide receivers.