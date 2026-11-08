Watson (ribs) will be "full go" in Sunday's game at New England, per Jay Glazer on Fox NFL Sunday.

Watson suffered a broken rib during a Week 8 win against the Panthers in which he visited a Green Bay-area hospital during the game before returning to action in the second half. He finished that contest with his third 100-yard performance of the season -- 8-113-0 line on 10 targets -- but he was limited during Week 9 prep before avoiding a designation for this Sunday's matchup. Glazer's report indicates Watson should be good for his typical 80-plus percent snap share and 8.3 targets per game on the campaign.