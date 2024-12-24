Watson said after Monday's 34-0 win over New Orleans that he'll get his knee checked out Tuesday and that he's "hoping for the best" in regard to the injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Watson injured his knee on a 14-yard carry in the second quarter Monday. He briefly came back into the contest but was then announced to be questionable to return in the third period. The 25-year-old wideout never re-entered the game, and while the blowout nature of the score may have been a contributing factor in the decision to hold him out, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the contest that there's "some concern" about the issue, per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com. It's not yet clear what the chances are that Watson will miss next Sunday's big game against Minnesota, but Tuesday's follow-up -- plus Watson's participation in practice this week -- should provide more clarity on that question. If Watson misses any additional time, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton and even Malik Heath could see more targets alongside Jayden Reed.