Watson (knee) won't play this Sunday against Cincinnati, even though Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that the wideout has looked good at practice this week, de reports.

Coming back from an ACL tear suffered in Week 18 last season, Watson returned to practice Monday and was then listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. It sounds like he could play as soon as Week 7 or 8, but it won't happen this Sunday in a game where the Packers are favored by nearly two touchdowns.