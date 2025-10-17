Packers' Christian Watson: Won't return for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Arizona, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Watson remained limited in practice throughout the week, seemingly avoiding setbacks but not quite getting the green light for full participation. An upgrade to 'full' likely will be the signal that his 2025 debut is coming, be it Week 8 at Pittsburgh or later on in the season.
