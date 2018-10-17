Packers' Clay Matthews: Another sack Monday
Matthews recorded four tackles (two solo) and a sack across 37 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the 49ers.
Matthews hasn't seen over 45 defensive snaps since Week 2 but the veteran continues to tally sacks despite decreased reps. The upcoming bye week will give Matthews a good opportunity to rest up and heal some nagging injuries before the Packers head to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 8.
