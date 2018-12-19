Packers' Clay Matthews: Another sack Sunday
Matthews recorded two tackles (one solo), a sack and a forced fumble across 49 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Matthews now has a sack in back-to-back contests, bringing his season total to four -- which is on pace for a career-low. The veteran will look to continue his sack streak against the Jets on Sunday.
