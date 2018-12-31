Packers' Clay Matthews: Career-low sack total

Matthews had 43 tackles (29 solo) and 3.5 sacks over 16 games in 2018.

Matthews could have had a couple more sacks if not for some questionable roughing-the-passer penalties early on, but regardless, he still finished with the fewest sacks of his 10-year career. Matthews will be a free agent in 2019, and it remains to be seen if the Packers will try to bring him back, or if he will spend next season playing with a team other than the one who drafted him in 2009.

More News
Our Latest Stories