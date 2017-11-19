Packers' Clay Matthews: Exits with groin injury

Matthews is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens with a groin injury, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews had his first sack since Week 4 prior to exiting with the injury. Ahmad Brooks and Kyler Fackrell should see increased reps at outside linebacker if Matthews is unable to return Sunday.

