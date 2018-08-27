Packers' Clay Matthews: Expected to remain outside

Despite several injuries at the inside linebacker position during training camp, Matthews "anticipates staying on the edge," according to Packersnews.com.

"There's been no talk or mention or even insinuation of me going inside," Matthews said. Matthews' natural position is as an outside linebacker, and a season of playing to his strengths would be good news for the 32-year-old veteran hoping to bounce back as a playmaker. Matthews reached four double-digit sack totals in his first six seasons, but has fallen below that mark each of the last three years. Entering the final year of his contract, playing on the edge could help Matthews bolster his sack totals and boost his value on the open market.