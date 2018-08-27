Packers' Clay Matthews: Expected to remain outside
Despite several injuries at the inside linebacker position during training camp, Matthews "anticipates staying on the edge," according to Packersnews.com.
"There's been no talk or mention or even insinuation of me going inside," Matthews said. Matthews' natural position is as an outside linebacker, and a season of playing to his strengths would be good news for the 32-year-old veteran hoping to bounce back as a playmaker. Matthews reached four double-digit sack totals in his first six seasons, but has fallen below that mark each of the last three years. Entering the final year of his contract, playing on the edge could help Matthews bolster his sack totals and boost his value on the open market.
More News
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: No long-term concerns with broken nose•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Sustains broken nose•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Suffers nose injury•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Held back with knee injury•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Ticketed for versatile role•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Undergoes offseason knee surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.