Packers' Clay Matthews: Forces fumble in loss
Matthews had five tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble in Thursday's loss at Seattle.
Matthews jarred the ball loose from running back Chris Carson on the first play from scrimmage leading the a Packers touchdown, but was otherwise fairly quiet. The 32-year-old has only 2.5 sacks despite playing in all 10 games so far in 2018.
More News
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Another sack Monday•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Records first sack of season•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Expected to remain outside•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: No long-term concerns with broken nose•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Sustains broken nose•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Suffers nose injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...