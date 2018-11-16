Packers' Clay Matthews: Forces fumble in loss

Matthews had five tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble in Thursday's loss at Seattle.

Matthews jarred the ball loose from running back Chris Carson on the first play from scrimmage leading the a Packers touchdown, but was otherwise fairly quiet. The 32-year-old has only 2.5 sacks despite playing in all 10 games so far in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories