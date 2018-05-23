Packers' Clay Matthews: Held back with knee injury
Matthews (hamstring) didn't participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Once healthy, Matthews will prepare to be featured at inside and outside linebacker in a move to keep offenses on their toes. With an $11.3 million cap hit in an offseason that the Packers were willing to rid themselves of excess salaries, it's a stroke of confidence in Matthews' value to this struggling unit. With four double-digit sack totals in his first six seasons, Matthews hasn't reached that mark during the last three years. The Packers signed pass rusher Muhammad Wilkerson too and bolstered their secondary, so a scheme change could be the last checkmark allow Matthews to uncork his full potential.
More News
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Ticketed for versatile role•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Undergoes offseason knee surgery•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Records most sacks since 2014•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Returns for regular-season finale•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Packers' Clay Matthews: Inactive for Saturday's game•
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...