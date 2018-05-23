Packers' Clay Matthews: Held back with knee injury

Matthews (hamstring) didn't participate in OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Once healthy, Matthews will prepare to be featured at inside and outside linebacker in a move to keep offenses on their toes. With an $11.3 million cap hit in an offseason that the Packers were willing to rid themselves of excess salaries, it's a stroke of confidence in Matthews' value to this struggling unit. With four double-digit sack totals in his first six seasons, Matthews hasn't reached that mark during the last three years. The Packers signed pass rusher Muhammad Wilkerson too and bolstered their secondary, so a scheme change could be the last checkmark allow Matthews to uncork his full potential.