Packers' Clay Matthews: Inactive for Saturday's game
Matthews (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Saturday's game against the Vikings.
Seeing as Matthews was kept off the practice field for the entire week and this game has little meaning for the Packers, this isn't very surprising. Matthews has racked up 7.5 sacks this season, his best since the 2014 campaign. Expect veteran Ahmad Brooks and rookie Vince Biegel to slot into an increased role Saturday.
