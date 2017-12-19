Packers' Clay Matthews: Listed as non-participant with hamstring issue
The Packers listed Matthews as a non-participant in Tuesday's estimated practice report due to a hamstring issue, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Green Bay didn't announce that Matthews suffered an injury coming out of Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers, but the starting linebacker played 46 of 75 defensive snaps in the contest, ceding more work than usual to backup Ahmad Brooks. It's possible the previously unreported calf issue contributed to Matthews' downturn in usage, and with the Packers now officially eliminated from playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising if the team continued to use the veteran judiciously over the final two regular-season contests.
