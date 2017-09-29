Packers' Clay Matthews: Makes history on TNF
Matthews collected three tackles, including one sack, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 35-14 victory over the Bears.
Matthews became the Packers' all-time sack leader after collecting his 75th sack on a play in which he also forced Bears QB Mike Glennon to lose the ball, only for Jake Ryan to land on top to notch one of Green Bay's four takeaways on the night. The USC product is now on pace to top 50 tackles and double-digit sacks through four weeks -- but, most importantly, he's stayed healthy and upright, which is key for the prospects of the entire defense going forward.
