Packers' Clay Matthews: No long-term concerns with broken nose

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he has no long-term concerns with Matthews' broken nose, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports

On Saturday, Matthews took a line drive to the face while pitching in a charity softball game. He'll need to undergo surgery in the near future to fix his nose, but the important thing is that he didn't suffer any trauma to his brain. Prior to the incident, Hodkiewicz reported Matthews was back at OTAs last Friday after the linebacker missed a portion of team practices in late May.