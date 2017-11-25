Packers' Clay Matthews: Officially questionable for Week 12
Matthews (groin) has been deemed questionable for the Packers' Sunday night matchup against the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews was forced to make an early exit from last week's loss to the Ravens due to the groin issue. The veteran has been a non-participant at practice all week, so his questionable designation may be a bit optimistic. Still, the team could be exercising caution with the 31-year-old. Final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be determined until closer to kickoff Sunday night. Ahmad Brooks and Kyler Fackerell would presumably see increase snaps should he sit out.
