Packers' Clay Matthews: Posts sack Week 14

Matthews recorded three solo tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Matthews had been held without a sack in five-straight games entering Sunday. The sack gives him 3.5 on the season, on pace for the fewest of his career. That being said, he's right on track with his tackle numbers from years past, currently with 39 through 13 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories