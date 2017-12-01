Packers' Clay Matthews: Questionable for Sunday

Matthews (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Matthews was a limited participant in practice this week after sitting out last Sunday's loss to the Steelers. Ahmad Brooks (back) is also listed as questionable, which could leave Kyler Fackrell and Vince Biegel with a significant amount of snaps.

