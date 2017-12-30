Packers' Clay Matthews: Questionable for Week 17
Matthews (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews was a limited participant in practice this week after sitting out the team's Week 16 loss to the Vikings. The Packers are already eliminated from the playoffs which could lead to team to be more cautious with the veteran linebacker, which would leave Ahmad Brooks and Vince Biegel to see increased snap counts.
