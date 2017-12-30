Packers' Clay Matthews: Questionable for Week 17

Matthews (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews was a limited participant in practice this week after sitting out the team's Week 16 loss to the Vikings. The Packers are already eliminated from the playoffs which could lead to team to be more cautious with the veteran linebacker, which would leave Ahmad Brooks and Vince Biegel to see increased snap counts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories