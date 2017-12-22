Packers' Clay Matthews: Questionable Saturday vs. Vikings

Matthews (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews failed to practice all week after playing 46 of 75 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Panthers. The veteran linebacker has only missed one game this season, due to a lingering groin injury. If he is ruled out, look for Ahmad Brooks and Vince Biegel to see increased defensive reps.

