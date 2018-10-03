Packers' Clay Matthews: Records first sack of season

Matthews recorded five tackles (three solo) and 0.5 sacks across 37 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bills.

The veteran reached the quarterback for the first time this season after spending the past few weeks in the limelight for controversial roughing the passer calls. The past two weeks Matthews has seen a decline in defensive snaps, in larger part due to several small injuries, which makes him a borderline IDP selection at best.

