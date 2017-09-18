Packers' Clay Matthews: Registers 1.5 sacks in Week 2
Matthews had five tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Matthews was quiet in Week 1, but he picked up his game in the Packers' second contest and finished with more than one sack for the first time since Week 5 of 2015.
