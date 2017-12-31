Packers' Clay Matthews: Returns for regular-season finale

Matthews (hamstring) is active Week 17 against the Lions.

Matthews will return after sitting out Week 16, but the veteran linebacker could still see his snaps scaled back with little on the line for the Packers in the regular-season finale. Green Bay used six of its seven inactive spots on players that had already been ruled out prior to Sunday morning, so it's possible they are suiting up players at much less than 100 percent out of necessity. It's unclear if Matthews fits that bill after logging limited practices all week, but it still wouldn't be wise to hold high expectations from him as an IDP. With Nick Perry (ankle/shoulder) on IR, Matthews should see most of the double teams from the Lions.