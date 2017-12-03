Packers' Clay Matthews: Returns from one-week absence
Matthews (groin) is active Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Matthews will return to action after logging limited practices all week, but don't be surprised if the Packers limit his snaps more towards passing downs in an effort to ease the oft-injured veteran back into action.
