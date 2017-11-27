Packers' Clay Matthews: Ruled out Week 12
Matthews (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Packers Director of Public Relations, Jason Wahlers, reports.
Matthews pulled his groin in Week 11 against the Ravens and wasn't able to practice at all this week. His absence is an obvious knock against the Packers' pass rush and presumably leaves Kyler Fackrell, Ahmad Brooks and rookie Vince Biegel with larger roles Sunday.
