Packers' Clay Matthews: Suffers nose injury

Matthews (hamstring) was forced to head to the ER after getting hit in the nose by a line drive during a charity softball game Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The belief at this point in time is that Matthews just suffered a broken nose, which is a positive because the result could have been worse. The veteran linebacker was already absent from OTAs in order to nurse his hamstring, and this situation will likely keep him sidelined longer. He should still presumably be ready for training camp, but expect an update on his status once the Packers provide more clarity on the situation.