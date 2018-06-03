Packers' Clay Matthews: Sustains broken nose
Matthews (knee) revealed on his personal Twitter account Saturday he suffered a broken nose and will undergo surgery once the swelling subsides.
Matthews sustained the injury during a charity softball game as he was hit in the face with a line drive while pitching. All in all, it's relatively good news for the veteran linebacker as it's unlikely to have any long-term ramifications. Matthews has been absent from voluntary OTAs as he recovers from hamstring and knee injuries, but he should hopefully be ready for the start of training camp.
