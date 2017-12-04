Packers' Clay Matthews: Totals 2.5 sacks in Week 13
Matthews had seven tackles (six solo) and 2.5 sacks in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.
Matthews was back on the field after sitting out the previous week with a groin injury, and he made a significant impact on the game for the first time since Week 2. He is now up to 6.0 sacks on the season, which is one more than he recorded in 12 games in 2016.
