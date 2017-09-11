Packers' Clay Matthews: Two tackles in Week 1
Matthews totaled two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.
Matthews did not make much noise in Week 1, but he did come close to a sack on at least one occasion, and was on the field for 43 of the Packers' 49 defensive snaps Sunday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
