Packers' Clay Matthews: Two tackles in Week 1

Matthews totaled two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.

Matthews did not make much noise in Week 1, but he did come close to a sack on at least one occasion, and was on the field for 43 of the Packers' 49 defensive snaps Sunday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

