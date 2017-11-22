Packers' Clay Matthews: Uncertain for Week 12
Matthews (groin) said he expects to be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The groin injury resulted in Matthews' early removal from the Week 11 loss to the Ravens and confined him to the sideline for the Packers' first practice of the week Wednesday. It doesn't sound like the team is counting on Matthews avoiding an injury designation for the upcoming game, but the linebacker's outlook would improve if he's able to practice in some fashion Thursday or Friday.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...