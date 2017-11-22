Packers' Clay Matthews: Uncertain for Week 12

Matthews (groin) said he expects to be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The groin injury resulted in Matthews' early removal from the Week 11 loss to the Ravens and confined him to the sideline for the Packers' first practice of the week Wednesday. It doesn't sound like the team is counting on Matthews avoiding an injury designation for the upcoming game, but the linebacker's outlook would improve if he's able to practice in some fashion Thursday or Friday.