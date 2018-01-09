Packers' Clay Matthews: Undergoes offseason knee surgery
Matthews underwent knee surgery last week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The procedure is being described as a "cleanup," but Matthews hadn't dealt with any reported knee issues this season, so it's an interesting development for the linebacker. Although there doesn't appear to be much concern about his health heading into the 2018 campaign, Matthews could be asked to restructure his contract this offseason, as he's scheduled to make $11.4 million in salary and bonuses. The 31-year-old finished the 2017 season 43 tackles (27 solo), 7.5 sacks and a fumble recovery across 14 outings.
