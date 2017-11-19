Packers' Clay Matthews: Will not return Sunday

Matthews (groin) will not return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Matthews suffered the injury in the first half and was subsequently ruled out after a halftime evaluation. Kyler Fackrell and Ahmad Brooks will step in opposite Nick Perry at outside linebacker for Green Bay.

