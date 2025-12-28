Tune completed one of four passes for eight yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens.

Malik Willis (shoulder) started and played the majority of Saturday's game, though he was forced to exit late in the fourth quarter. Tune entered in relief and threw an interception on his first attempt, despite hitting his receiver on the hands with the pass. His lone completion went to Emanuel Wilson, and Tune could be in line to start in Week 18 if the Packers don't have playoff seeding to play for.