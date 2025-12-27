Packers' Clayton Tune: Likely serving as No. 2 QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tune was elevated to the Packers' active roster Saturday.
With Jordan Love (concussion) set to miss Saturday's matchup against the Ravens, Tune is expected to operate as the Packers' No. 2 quarterback, playing behind Malik Willis (shoulder, questionable). Tune, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Houston, last played with the Cardinals in 2024, when he completed both of his pass attempts for eight yards across 31 offensive snaps.