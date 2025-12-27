Tune was elevated to the Packers' active roster Saturday.

With Jordan Love (concussion) set to miss Saturday's matchup against the Ravens, Tune is expected to operate as the Packers' No. 2 quarterback, playing behind Malik Willis (shoulder, questionable). Tune, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Houston, last played with the Cardinals in 2024, when he completed both of his pass attempts for eight yards across 31 offensive snaps.