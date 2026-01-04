Tune completed six of 11 passes for 34 yards without a touchdowns or an interception in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Vikings. He added 23 rushing yards on four carries.

With Jordan Love and Malik Willis (shoulder/hamstring) being held out ahead of the playoffs, Tune made his second career NFL start but wasn't called upon to do too much, as the Packers focused on their ground game. Tune, a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2023, will likely return to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart in the wild-card round next weekend.