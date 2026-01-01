Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Tune will start Sunday's regular-season finale on the road against Minnesota, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Tune will start Week 18 despite Jordan Love having fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, with Green Bay already having secured the No. 7 seed on the NFC side of the playoffs and opting to prioritize the health of its starters. Per Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site, it has not yet been determined who will operate as Tune's backup versus the Vikings on Sunday between Malik Willis (shoulder/hamstring) and recent practice-squad signee Desmond Ridder, or even Love. It will be a tough ask for Tune to find much success against Minnesota and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, especially if Green Bay decides to rest other offensive starters at the skill positions.