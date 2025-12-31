The Packers signed Tune to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has already announced that the team will rest some starters during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings, per Zach Kruse of USA Today. With Jordan Love (concussion) and Malik Willis (shoulder) both less than 100 percent healthy, that could pave the way for Tune to start Sunday. Green Bay also inked veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder to the practice squad Wednesday.