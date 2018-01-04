Packers' Colby Pearson: Sticks with Packers
Pearson signed a reserve/future contact with the Packers on Tuesday.
Pearson finished the season on the Packers' practice squad after being waived in late August. The former undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young University will need to make quite the impression in training camp if he is going to establish himself further in Green Bay.
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...