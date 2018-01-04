Packers' Colby Pearson: Sticks with Packers

Pearson signed a reserve/future contact with the Packers on Tuesday.

Pearson finished the season on the Packers' practice squad after being waived in late August. The former undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young University will need to make quite the impression in training camp if he is going to establish himself further in Green Bay.

