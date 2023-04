The Packers selected Wooden in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 116th overall.

The Packers are perilously thin in terms of interior defensive linemen and Wooden, a three-year starter at Auburn, should be able to slot in right away and soak up snaps. The 22-year-old tends to play with more leverage than sheer power, but even if he's a bit undersized, it's hard to ignore Wooden's production (30 career TFL and 15 sacks) against quality competition.