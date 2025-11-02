Wooden is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against Carolina due to a shoulder injury.

Wooden was hurt in the first half and was deemed questionable to return late in the second quarter after being evaluated in the medical tent. It would be a big loss for the Packers if he's unable to return, as Wooden has been a key part of the team's defensive line. Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks could both be leaned upon more while Wooden is sidelined.