Wooden made a career-high six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

Wooden filled the starting defensive tackle opened up by the departure of Kenny Clark, and he fared well in what was just his second career start. Roles along Green Bay's defensive line remain unsettled with Clark being swapped out for Micah Parsons not even two weeks ago, but it appears Wooden will be afforded the opportunity to fill a regular one.