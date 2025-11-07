Packers' Colby Wooden: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wooden (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Wooden suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the team's 16-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 9, ultimately failing to return to the game. The defensive tackle will have two more chances to log a full practice before Monday night's contest against the Eagles.
