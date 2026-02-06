Packers' Colby Wooden: Plays bigger role in 2025
Wooden finished the regular season with 50 tackles (26 solo) and a pass breakup in 17 games, 16 of them starts.
Wooden, a fourth-round pick in 2023, only started one game across his first two seasons in the NFL. The defensive tackle has one year left on his rookie contract.
