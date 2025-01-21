Wooden finished the 2024 season with 20 tackles (nine solo) and two pass breakups across 13 regular-season contests.

A fourth-round pick out of Auburn in the 2023 NFL Draft, Wooden has appeared in 30 games for the Packers over the last two seasons, making one start. However, he hasn't made much of an impact in the box score, tallying just four QB hits and three tackles for loss, including 0.5 sacks, on 489 defensive snaps. Wooden will look to carve out a more prominent role along Green Bay's defensive line in his third season.