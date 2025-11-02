Packers' Colby Wooden: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wooden (shoulder) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
The defensive tackle suffered the injury in the first half and had to be evaluated in the medical tent. Wooden did not get on the stat sheet before exiting. Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks could see more time in his absence.
