Packers' Cole Madison: Lands in Green Bay
The Packers selected Madison in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 138th overall.
A productive right tackle at Washington State, Madison more so has the look of a guard by NFL standards at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds with 32 and 1/4-inch arms. He didn't have the greatest combine with a 5.33-second 40, either, so a move inside would help cover up whatever athleticism he might lack.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...