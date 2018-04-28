Packers' Cole Madison: Lands in Green Bay

The Packers selected Madison in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

A productive right tackle at Washington State, Madison more so has the look of a guard by NFL standards at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds with 32 and 1/4-inch arms. He didn't have the greatest combine with a 5.33-second 40, either, so a move inside would help cover up whatever athleticism he might lack.