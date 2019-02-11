Madison (personal) is uncertain to report to the Packers when the team begins its offseason program, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports. "I don't think he's coming back," a source familiar with Madison's situation told Cohen. "At least he's not showing signs of it right now."

The Packers selected Madison in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the hope that he would compete for a starting role at guard during his inaugural training camp. The 24-year-old never had the chance to vie for the gig, however, after leaving the team at the conclusion of the offseason program last June for an undisclosed personal matter. According to the source, Madison is still dealing with emotional distress following the January 2018 suicide of close friend and Washington State teammate Tyler Hilinski. After tests on Hilinski's brain revealed that the quarterback had been suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), it's possible that Madison is still weighing the risk of playing football and exposing himself to a head injury that could have potential long-term implications on his health.