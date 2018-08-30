Packers' Cole Madison: Plans to play at some point
Madison's agent recently confirmed that the offensive lineman still plans to play for the Packers, freelance NFL reporter Jason B. Hirschhorn reports.
The details of Madison's situation remain behind closed doors, but it's looking increasingly unlikely that the fifth-round draft pick will suit up at any point in 2018.
